Captain Safdar, Murtaza Javed Express Heartfelt Condolences With Najma Hameed's Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Captain Safdar, Murtaza Javed express heartfelt condolences with Najma Hameed's family

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi visited the residence of late PML-N leader and senior parliamentarian Najma Hameed on Thursday.

Captain Safdar and Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Najma Hameed including sons, her sister Tahira Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Captain Safdar said late Najma Hameed Shafiq was a brave political leader who was honest and committed. He paid rich tributes to the deceased for her services to the country, party and democracy.

Najma Hameed was always a supportive woman and the vacuum created by her death will never be filled.

He said Najma Hameed remained like a shadow with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz during the dictatorship and her services in politics were unforgettable.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Najma Hameed always did politics based on principles, and she remained steadfast in her support for party leadership in every difficult time.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said her political and social services will always be remembered.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

