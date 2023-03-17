UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders Measures To Combat Dengue, Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all necessary measures for combating dengue and coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered all necessary measures for combating dengue and coronavirus.

While chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, he said a comprehensive plan should be implemented to combat dengue, and timely actions be taken while following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief minister instructed that spray pumps and other equipment should be kept functional and special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance. He asserted that authentic data should be uploaded to the Punjab Information Technology board's dashboard. The CBC test for dengue diagnosis will be available for Rs 95 and secretaries would be assigned to different areas to monitor the dengue control activities there.

The CM said that the situation of coronavirus in Punjab was normal, but people should take precautions to stay safe from it. Citizens who have received the second dose would be given the booster dose. He ordered for formation of a cabinet sub-committee.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, the chief secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), secretaries of health, environment, local government, school education, Auqaf departments, commissioner Lahore, DG health services Punjab, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission and others attended the meeting, while Dr Waseem Akram and Dr Tanveer Salam participated through video-link.

