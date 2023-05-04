Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyred security personnel

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the great sacrifice of six security personnel on embracing martyrdom due to firing of terrorists in the area of South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the great sacrifice of six security personnel on embracing martyrdom due to firing of terrorists in the area of South Waziristan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the brave sons of the homeland foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives. The CM saluted the immortal sacrifices of the martyrs and added the nation admires the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the sacrifices of the martyred personnel would never be forgotten. Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the families of the martyrs.