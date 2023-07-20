Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack In Khyber

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack in Khyber

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at tehsil compound in Bara Bazaar of district Khyber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at tehsil compound in Bara Bazaar of district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he expressed deep admiration for the bravery displayed by the martyred policemen who fearlessly thwarted the attack.

These courageous police officials have sacrificed their lives to bring the terrorists to justice and prevent their malicious intentions from causing significant harm, he said.

The martyred policemen are true heroes of the nation, as they safeguarded the tehsil compound Bara Bazaar from a potential catastrophe.

Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured policemen. He also conveyed his profound sympathies to the families of the martyrs and the injured, recognizing the immense sacrifice they have made in service to the country.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab From

Recent Stories

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

7 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated ..

US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treas ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical pl ..

Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical plant

4 minutes ago
 Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of Britis ..

Fleetwood joins amateur Lamprecht at top of British Open leaderboard

4 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son ..

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, Tariq Fazal's son, martyred personnel of law en ..

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, I ..

US Imposes New Sanctions On Kalashnikov Concern, Its General Director Lepin - St ..

2 minutes ago
US Sanctions 8 Senior Russian Officials - State De ..

US Sanctions 8 Senior Russian Officials - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 UNSC to Meet Friday to Discuss Consequences of Rus ..

UNSC to Meet Friday to Discuss Consequences of Russia's Termination of Grain Dea ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Punjab visits Kattarian area to inspect water f ..

CM Punjab visits Kattarian area to inspect water flow in Nullah Lai

2 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Says Launched 'FedNow' Instant ..

US Federal Reserve Says Launched 'FedNow' Instant Payment Service for Banks, Cre ..

2 minutes ago
 Delay in US Weapons Deliveries to Taiwan 'Not Back ..

Delay in US Weapons Deliveries to Taiwan 'Not Backlog' - Pentagon Official

10 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, ..

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, NPO KIS - State Dept.

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan