Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack in Khyber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at tehsil compound in Bara Bazaar of district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he expressed deep admiration for the bravery displayed by the martyred policemen who fearlessly thwarted the attack.

These courageous police officials have sacrificed their lives to bring the terrorists to justice and prevent their malicious intentions from causing significant harm, he said.

The martyred policemen are true heroes of the nation, as they safeguarded the tehsil compound Bara Bazaar from a potential catastrophe.

Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured policemen. He also conveyed his profound sympathies to the families of the martyrs and the injured, recognizing the immense sacrifice they have made in service to the country.