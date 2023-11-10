Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Construction Work Of Rwp Ring Road Project

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday visited Rawalpindi and inspected Rawalpindi Ring Road Project’s earthwork

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday visited Rawalpindi and inspected Rawalpindi Ring Road Project’s earthwork.

The CM also inspected the site of Khalsa Khurd, Adiala Interchange and reviewed the progress on the project.

It was the third visit of the CM during 25 days to review the project’s progress.

He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the project.

Giving necessary instructions to the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and FWO officials he said that all-out efforts should be made for early completion of the project.

The project should be completed as soon as possible, Mohsin Naqvi instructed the authorities.

The completion of the ring road would provide immense convenience to the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he said.

The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the entire 38 km long route and observed the ongoing work.

Colonel Ayaz from FWO gave a briefing to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The CM was informed that the six-lane Rawalpindi Ring Road is 38.3 km long.

The construction work on Banth and Chak Beli Interchanges of the Ring Road has also been started.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, NESPAK had also provided the necessary drawings related to the ring road project.

The land required for the ring road had been completely handed over to the contractor for the construction work, the CM was informed.

Heavy machinery had arrived for the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road and the work was in full swing.

The construction work of the subways, drainage channels, and different road sections has also been started.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, and FWO officials were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan