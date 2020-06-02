Cash disbursement under Ehsaas program continues: Deputy Commission

Deputy Commission North Waziristan Tuesday said cash disbursement among deserving and poor people of Waziristan, under Ehsaas programme, continues as per the directives of the government

WANNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commission North Waziristan Tuesday said cash disbursement among deserving and poor people of Waziristan, under Ehsaas programme, continues as per the directives of the government.

He said all necessary precautionary measures were being taken to avert the spread of coronavirus in the area, adding cash disbursement centers had been directed to strictly observe SOPs.

He said Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners were visiting the center on regular basis to observe government SOPs including avoiding of crowd at the centers, social distancing and wearing of masks.