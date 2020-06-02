UrduPoint.com
Cash Disbursement Under Ehsaas Program Continues: Deputy Commission

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Deputy Commission North Waziristan Tuesday said cash disbursement among deserving and poor people of Waziristan, under Ehsaas programme, continues as per the directives of the government

He said all necessary precautionary measures were being taken to avert the spread of coronavirus in the area, adding cash disbursement centers had been directed to strictly observe SOPs.

He said Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners were visiting the center on regular basis to observe government SOPs including avoiding of crowd at the centers, social distancing and wearing of masks.

