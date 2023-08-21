Catholic Bishops for stern action against culprits of Jaranwala rampage

The Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) on Monday called for initiating stern action against the culprits of the Jaranwala rampage and bringing them to justice

"We, the Bishops of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference (PCBC) with great shock and sadness have learnt about the attack (August 16), burning and desecration of churches, Holy Cross, the Holy Bible and the burning and vandalizing of the houses of innocent Christian families who had nothing to do with the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran," PCBC President Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Samson Shukir Din, Archbishop Benny Travas, Archbishop Sebastian F. Shaw, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, Bishop Inderias Rehmat and Bishop Khalid Rehmat said in a joint statement.

"The PCBC denounces this shameful act, and urge the government to take stern action against the culprits to bring them to justice. We ask for strong measures to protect the minorities and bring such policies that can help us as a nation to become peaceful human beings and a better society so that such incident may not take place in future.

" They noted that the strong reaction and condemnation of the horrible incident had come from people from all walks of life.

"The Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab, Ulema, religious leaders, politicians, government officials and individuals have been expressing their solidarity with the Christian community." They said the visit of the Supreme Court's judge to the Christian colony of Jaranwala had been very comforting and consoling.

"We ask for taking strong action against all those who were involved in taking the law in to their own hands. We assure that the Christian Community will continue to contribute to the peace, prosperity and progress of our beloved country. May God bless Pakistan and all its citizens," they said.