CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana assumes office

DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday assumed the charge of his office as Capital City Police Officer( CCPO) Lahore.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday assumed the charge of his office as Capital City Police Officer( CCPO) Lahore.

Kamyana, an Old Ravian and belonged to Sahiwal, has been considered an upright, professional and crime fighter police officer. He belongs to 24th Common of Police Service of Pakistan and has served at key posts as RPO Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions, CPO Rawalpindi, DPO Sialkot, Narowal and Okara, DIG R& D CPO, DIG SPU, SSP CTD and other high ranks of Headquarter and field formations of police department. He has also experience of working in provincial metropolis as SP in Operations, Investigation and Security wings.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, after assuming the charge held an important meeting with all senior officers of Lahore police including DIG Investigation, DIG Operations, CTO Lahore, SSsP and other related officers.

Kamyana also held introductory meeting with the sectional heads of different branches of Capital City Police Headquarters. On his new responsibilities, he committed to resolve the problems of citizens by providing justice to them at police stations.

"Maintenance of law and order, free registration of FIRs, merit based transparent investigation along with crime control would be his top priorities", Bilal Siddique said.

The CCPO further said that he would take all possible measures for the welfare of police officers and officials along with families of martyrs. He said that he would utilize all resources to give relief to people along with chalking out a comprehensive plan to improve the morale of police forces and build positive image of the department as well as improve the conditions of police stations. "It will be our mission to make Lahore the center of peace so that people could spend their life calmly with complete sense of protection" Bilal vowed. The culture of public friendly police would be promoted so that people could visit police stations for the redressal of their grievances without any fear and hesitation, he added.

Projects related to IT technology, public friendly approach of Police and community policing would becontinued and further improved to ensure protection of life and property of people according to ouragenda, he concluded.

