CCPO Lahore introduces Ababeel squad to control crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Police Saturday introduced Ababeel Squad to control crimes and improve law and order situation in congested areas of the city as a support unit to ensure effective patrolling and cordon off the crime scenes.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated the squad by cutting the ribbon and riding a motorbike of the new crime-curbing force, initially comprising 20 motorcycles and 40 police personnel motorcyclists.

Addressing the ceremony at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Sing here, the CCPO Lahore said that the Ababeel Squad was completely inducted with the Lahore Police own resources and purpose behind its formation was to eradicate crime in congested areas of the city.

He said Ababeel Squad would function under the supervision of SP Mujahid Squad from Qurban Lines and immediately respond and reach the crime affected areas in group of 20 motorbikes.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also addressed the platoons of Anti Riot Force and acknowledged the importance and effectiveness of ARF to control law and order situations, protests and mobs through professional tactics and latest equipment in peaceful manner.

DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP CIA, SP Security, SP mobile Squad/ARF, SP Headquarters, all divisional SSP, members of the Ababeel Squad and Anti Riot Force (ARF) attended the function.