CCPO Lahore Puts Police On Alert Amid Current National Situation
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that, in view of the prevailing national security situation, Lahore police have been placed on high alert with enhanced security measures across the city.
He directed the police force to remain on high alert and said Lahore Police were fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure security across the city. The CCPO further announced that a command and control room has been established at the Capital City Police Headquarters. He added that Security has been heightened at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital, as well as at all key and sensitive locations.
The CCPO instructed field officers to closely monitor suspicious activities and elements likely to disturb public order.
Kamyana also emphasized maintaining strong coordination with district administration, rescue services and other security agencies in any emergency situation. He directed supervisory officers to ensure the provision of adequate human resources and logistics at sensitive locations.
Appealing to the public, Bilal Siddique urged citizens to remain peaceful and uphold law and order. He reaffirmed that Lahore Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB Lahore holds rally in support of Pakistan armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch national fisheries policy to boost exports, investment: Junaid Anwar Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock drills at Radio Pakistan, APP2 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister congratulates global Christian community on election of Pope Robert Prevo ..2 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore puts police on alert amid current national situation2 minutes ago
-
People told not to pay heed to rumours2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression would be exemplary: Tanveer12 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar vows strong measures against Thalassaemia and other deadly diseases12 minutes ago
-
Rally held to support Pakistani Army12 minutes ago
-
JUI Chief calls for national unity to strengthen defense institutions, overcome current challenges12 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches regulatory framework portal to facilitate Foreign Examination Boards12 minutes ago
-
Record surge in remittances reflects expatriates' trust in economic policies: PM22 minutes ago