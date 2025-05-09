CCPO Lahore puts police on alert amid current national situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that, in view of the prevailing national security situation, Lahore police have been placed on high alert with enhanced security measures across the city.

He directed the police force to remain on high alert and said Lahore Police were fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure security across the city. The CCPO further announced that a command and control room has been established at the Capital City Police Headquarters. He added that Security has been heightened at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital, as well as at all key and sensitive locations.

The CCPO instructed field officers to closely monitor suspicious activities and elements likely to disturb public order.

Kamyana also emphasized maintaining strong coordination with district administration, rescue services and other security agencies in any emergency situation. He directed supervisory officers to ensure the provision of adequate human resources and logistics at sensitive locations.

Appealing to the public, Bilal Siddique urged citizens to remain peaceful and uphold law and order. He reaffirmed that Lahore Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.