Open Menu

CCPO Lahore Puts Police On Alert Amid Current National Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CCPO Lahore puts police on alert amid current national situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that, in view of the prevailing national security situation, Lahore police have been placed on high alert with enhanced security measures across the city.

He directed the police force to remain on high alert and said Lahore Police were fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure security across the city. The CCPO further announced that a command and control room has been established at the Capital City Police Headquarters. He added that Security has been heightened at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital, as well as at all key and sensitive locations.

The CCPO instructed field officers to closely monitor suspicious activities and elements likely to disturb public order.

Kamyana also emphasized maintaining strong coordination with district administration, rescue services and other security agencies in any emergency situation. He directed supervisory officers to ensure the provision of adequate human resources and logistics at sensitive locations.

 Appealing to the public, Bilal Siddique urged citizens to remain peaceful and uphold law and order. He reaffirmed that Lahore Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

9 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

18 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

18 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

18 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

18 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

18 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

18 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan