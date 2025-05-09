NAB Lahore holds rally in support of Pakistan armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised a solidarity rally to express firm support for the armed forces of Pakistan, here on Friday.

The rally was led by Director General NAB Lahore Muhammad Ahtram Dar and saw active participation from officers and staff across the bureau.

The DG NAB paid glowing tribute to the armed forces for their courageous and professional response to recent enemy provocations. He emphasized that the nation stands united behind its military. “This is a time for unity and national cohesion. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces,” he said.

The DG remarked that India’s deceitful and cowardly mid-night actions have endangered the peace of the entire region.

Sending a clear message, he maintained that the Pakistani nation along with all national Institutions are united against India’s cowardly provocations. “While war is never the solution to any dispute, if it is imposed upon us, retaliating with unwavering resolve is ingrained in our very blood,” he asserted.

The rally participants expressed complete confidence in the government’s decisions and the strategic measures undertaken by the armed forces. The event concluded with a collective prayer by NAB Lahore officers and staff for the protection of the Nation and the continued strength and triumph of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.