Open Menu

NAB Lahore Holds Rally In Support Of Pakistan Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

NAB Lahore holds rally in support of Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised a solidarity rally to express firm support for the armed forces of Pakistan, here on Friday.

The rally was led by Director General NAB Lahore Muhammad Ahtram Dar and saw active participation from officers and staff across the bureau.

The DG NAB paid glowing tribute to the armed forces for their courageous and professional response to recent enemy provocations. He emphasized that the nation stands united behind its military. “This is a time for unity and national cohesion. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces,” he said.

The DG remarked that India’s deceitful and cowardly mid-night actions have endangered the peace of the entire region.

Sending a clear message, he maintained that the Pakistani nation along with all national Institutions are united against India’s cowardly provocations. “While war is never the solution to any dispute, if it is imposed upon us, retaliating with unwavering resolve is ingrained in our very blood,” he asserted.

The rally participants expressed complete confidence in the government’s decisions and the strategic measures undertaken by the armed forces. The event concluded with a collective prayer by NAB Lahore officers and staff for the protection of the Nation and the continued strength and triumph of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

5 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

9 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

18 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

18 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

18 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

18 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

18 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

18 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan