CCPO visits Kahna police station, review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fiaz Ahmad Dev Wednesday visited Kahna police station to review the arrangements as well as performance of policemen.

He inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other related sections of police station. SHO Kahna and other related police officers were present on the occasion.

The CCPO also checked the attendance of staff, record and cleanliness.

Commander Lahore police directed the staff to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the citizens at police station level.

Fiaz Ahmad said that police station was the face of department and it should be our top priority to promote merit and provide justice to citizens. He said that every complainant visiting police stations was a VVIP, and it was mandatory for us to give them respect and honor, he added.

He directed the officers and officials to behave politely with the citizens and complainants, dealing with them in professional manner.