CDA All Set To Start Complimentary Yoga Classes From May 02

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CDA all set to start complimentary Yoga classes from May 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The sports and Culture Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to start complimentary Yoga sessions for the residents of Federal capital from May 02.

“The Yoga sessions will be organized at the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park with a purpose to provide healthy activities to the residents,” an official told APP.

He said that Yoga classes will be divided into two shifts including: morning sessions, which will run from 6:00am to 8:00am, and evening sessions, scheduled from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

The official said the residents of all ages, both males and females, can participate in these classes free of cost.

In addition, he said the Department of Sports and Culture will start coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal specifically designed for children under 16 years of age at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multipurpose Ground, and Sector G-11 Multipurpose Ground.

While keeping in mind of the welfare of the citizens, he said the Sports and Culture Wing has set a helpline numbers 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508, aiming to ensure that the citizens face no obstacles.

Furthermore, the official said that the CDA places great importance on offering healthy pursuits to citizens, particularly youth, as a top institutional priority.

While tirelessly striving to provide optimal citizen services, he said the authority is equally committed to fostering

wholesome activities.

