CDA Intensified Efforts To Upgrade Transport Infrastructure: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 10:30 AM

CDA intensified efforts to upgrade transport infrastructure: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Rana Shakeel Asghar on Monday said that CDA was making all-out efforts to provide comfortable, quality and economical transport facilities to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The new transport system is being established on modern lines for coping the increasing pressure of transport and solving the problems like traffic jams, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan.

The route from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport has already been linked through Orange Line Metro Service and the project is running successfully, he added.

Spokesperson further said that we have imported new orange buses from China for this route, adding, in the next phase, two new routes will be added.

First route is from Barakahu to PIMs and the second from Rawat to PIMS.

He informed that the road extension work from Rawat to Koral is underway, so we will initially run the route from Koral to PIMS. These two routes with the Blue Line and Green Line buses will be linked with Metro Bus Service at PIMS.

On the special instruction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we rationalized the Peshawar Mor to Airport route in one week, he mentioned.

Moreover, CDA is working on feeder routes and planning to launch the shuttle services from the villages to the terminals, he added.

