CEC Urges Candidates To Ensure Form 45 Collection From Presiding Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged candidates participating in the bye-elections to ensure their polling agents collect Form 45 from the presiding officers before departing from the polling stations.

He instructed the supervising officers to ensure that Form 45 is handed over to all polling agents at polling stations.

The CEC communicated with the chief secretaries of all four provinces to obtain reports on the day-long election process, inquiring about electioneering activities. He emphasized that any laxity in ensuring the smooth conduct of the entire exercise would not be tolerated.

The CEC also reached out to regional deputy commissioners and commissioners overseeing sensitive polling station areas, instructing them to guarantee transparent elections.

Meanwhile, the CEC has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police Balochistan regarding the intrusion of armed individuals into the polling station of PB-50 Killa Abdullah and instructed for strict action against the perpetrators.

At the behest of several candidates and the The Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, the Election Commission has promptly sought a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah regarding the reported abduction of polling staff in constituency PB-50 Killa Abdullah.

The DC of Kila Abdullah verbally stated that no abduction of polling staff occurred. The Election Commission requested a written report from him regarding this matter, to facilitate a proper decision on the aforementioned applications.

The Chief Election Commissioner reached out to District Police Officer Narwal via phone to request a report on the death of a person near polling station PP-54, Narowal, and directed strict action against those accountable.

