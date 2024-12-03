Celebrating Mountain Majesty: Art Exhibition Honours Pakistan’s Heritage
The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival featured a unique artistic celebration on Tuesday as Devcom-Pakistan organised the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award” painting exhibition at the National Art Gallery
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival featured a unique artistic celebration on Tuesday as Devcom-Pakistan organised the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award” painting exhibition at the National Art Gallery. The event honoured Pakistan’s mountain heritage, showcasing its natural splendour, cultural richness and environmental significance through diverse artworks.
Raja Changez Sultan, the legendary artist and poet after whom the award is named, graced the occasion as chief guest. He presented the prestigious award to the winning artist, Beenish Azam. Mohammad Ayub Jamali, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), attended as guest of honour and distributed certificates among the 32 participating artists.
The exhibition featured a rich collection of works capturing the essence of Pakistan’s majestic mountain ranges, including the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush. Participating artists, such as Agha Shahid, Ambreen Anjum, and Shehlla Moazzam, presented paintings, mixed media, and digital creations that highlighted the unique stories of mountain communities and the natural beauty of snow-capped peaks.
Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and founder of the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award,” emphasised the deep cultural and ecological value of Pakistan’s mountains.
“Our mountains are vital for our environment and cultural diversity. This exhibition bridges art and environmental conservation, urging us to protect these majestic landscapes,” he said. Ahmed also lauded Raja Changez Sultan’s lifelong dedication to documenting mountain grandeur, inspiring generations of artists.
The exhibition themes ranged from the vibrant traditions of mountain communities to the pressing environmental challenges posed by climate change. Many artworks received acclaim for their creativity and depth, including those awarded under the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award.”
Artists and environmentalists at the event highlighted the role of art in promoting conservation. "Art transcends boundaries, inspiring us to cherish and protect our natural world," one artist shared during the brief talks accompanying the exhibition.
The event drew a large audience, including students, art lovers, environmentalists, and diplomats, who praised the captivating visual narratives and the initiative’s focus on raising environmental awareness.
The exhibition is part of the ongoing 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, which continues to celebrate mountain ecosystems through various events, underscoring their critical importance to Pakistan’s heritage and future.
