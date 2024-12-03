Open Menu

Celebrating Mountain Majesty: Art Exhibition Honours Pakistan’s Heritage

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage

The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival featured a unique artistic celebration on Tuesday as Devcom-Pakistan organised the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award” painting exhibition at the National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival featured a unique artistic celebration on Tuesday as Devcom-Pakistan organised the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award” painting exhibition at the National Art Gallery. The event honoured Pakistan’s mountain heritage, showcasing its natural splendour, cultural richness and environmental significance through diverse artworks.

Raja Changez Sultan, the legendary artist and poet after whom the award is named, graced the occasion as chief guest. He presented the prestigious award to the winning artist, Beenish Azam. Mohammad Ayub Jamali, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), attended as guest of honour and distributed certificates among the 32 participating artists.

The exhibition featured a rich collection of works capturing the essence of Pakistan’s majestic mountain ranges, including the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush. Participating artists, such as Agha Shahid, Ambreen Anjum, and Shehlla Moazzam, presented paintings, mixed media, and digital creations that highlighted the unique stories of mountain communities and the natural beauty of snow-capped peaks.

Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and founder of the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award,” emphasised the deep cultural and ecological value of Pakistan’s mountains.

“Our mountains are vital for our environment and cultural diversity. This exhibition bridges art and environmental conservation, urging us to protect these majestic landscapes,” he said. Ahmed also lauded Raja Changez Sultan’s lifelong dedication to documenting mountain grandeur, inspiring generations of artists.

The exhibition themes ranged from the vibrant traditions of mountain communities to the pressing environmental challenges posed by climate change. Many artworks received acclaim for their creativity and depth, including those awarded under the “Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award.”

Artists and environmentalists at the event highlighted the role of art in promoting conservation. "Art transcends boundaries, inspiring us to cherish and protect our natural world," one artist shared during the brief talks accompanying the exhibition.

The event drew a large audience, including students, art lovers, environmentalists, and diplomats, who praised the captivating visual narratives and the initiative’s focus on raising environmental awareness.

The exhibition is part of the ongoing 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, which continues to celebrate mountain ecosystems through various events, underscoring their critical importance to Pakistan’s heritage and future.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mohammad Ayub Media Event From Love

Recent Stories

LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing ..

LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees

3 minutes ago
 Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training ..

Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident

3 minutes ago
 Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

5 minutes ago
 Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative f ..

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..

5 minutes ago
 Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg cha ..

Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

5 minutes ago
 Career counseling session for shining stars held

Career counseling session for shining stars held

5 minutes ago
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open ..

Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots

5 minutes ago
 No-confidence vote draws France into new political ..

No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis

5 minutes ago
 Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia ..

Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos

5 minutes ago
 Champions T20 Cup an ideal opportunity to ingrain ..

Champions T20 Cup an ideal opportunity to ingrain T20 style, Sarfaraz

5 minutes ago
 Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine ri ..

Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine river

5 minutes ago
 Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds tal ..

Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan