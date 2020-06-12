UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cellular Mobile Company Provides Free Voice, Data Connectivity To District Admin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:51 AM

A private cellular mobile phone and internet provider (The Zong 4G) has provided the district administrations authorities free voice, data connectivity and mobile broadband (MBB) devices to handle all connectivity needs in this time of difficulty

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):A private cellular mobile phone and internet provider (The Zong 4G) has provided the district administrations authorities free voice, data connectivity and mobile broadband (MBB) devices to handle all connectivity needs in this time of difficulty.

The wide connectivity is enabling district administrations to respond quickly to all COVID-19 queries more effectively, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Rising new COVID-19 cases, the cellular mobile phone and internet provider at Shikarpur will also support the SMS based awareness campaign to the subscribers.

Pakistan's widest 4G network will extend its communication services to relay 'COVID-19 safety measures' and 'awareness messages' to subscribers in remote areas at Shikarpur.

The new SMS service will not only urge citizens of Shikarpur to take all precautions but will also educate people about the symptoms of COVID-19 and equip them with the details about government helplines from where they can get reliable information on how to protect themselves.

More Stories From Pakistan

