Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Shawwal moon on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A pivotal meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Headed by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting will witness the participation of esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, The Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

Among the notable attendees are Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, along with prominent figures such as Allama Muhammad Dr.

Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, and Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, among others. Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

Emphasizing the importance of public involvement, Maulana Azad encouraged citizens to actively engage in moon sighting efforts for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram. Individuals are urged to report any sightings to designated contact numbers: Chairman (0321-9410041/0333-9100619), Director General Religious Affairs (0300-6831822), and the Office of Director Religious Affairs (051-9201425).