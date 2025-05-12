Ceremony Held To Laud Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Ladies and Children Park under the supervision
of the district administration to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk attended the event and reviewed
arrangements.
He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, Chief Officer of Municipal
Corporation Khaliq Dad Gahra, Chief Officer District Council, other officials, media representatives,
and a large number of people.
The deputy commissioner said the event reflected the public’s strong sense of patriotism
and solidarity with the armed forces.
He reiterated the nation's unwavering support for the military in ensuring national security.
The participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their
commitment to stand united with the armed forces.
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 500 litres substandard drinks4 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to laud armed forces4 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss regional development4 minutes ago
-
Measures for clean drinking water to residents14 minutes ago
-
Proposals reviewed to provide land to Pakistan Sweet Home14 minutes ago
-
PPP Larkana shows express solidarity with Pak Army24 minutes ago
-
DC reviews LDP24 minutes ago
-
Seven RRF cops suspended for making social media video during duty24 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes PKK’s dissolution announcement24 minutes ago
-
Educational emergency limits to slogans as over 800,000 children out of school in Peshawar24 minutes ago
-
Five injured on road34 minutes ago
-
KMU-IPDM organize successful dental awareness camp34 minutes ago