Ceremony held to laud armed forces

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Ladies and Children Park under the supervision

of the district administration to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk attended the event and reviewed

arrangements.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, Chief Officer of Municipal

Corporation Khaliq Dad Gahra, Chief Officer District Council, other officials, media representatives,

and a large number of people.

The deputy commissioner said the event reflected the public’s strong sense of patriotism

and solidarity with the armed forces.

He reiterated the nation's unwavering support for the military in ensuring national security.

The participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their

commitment to stand united with the armed forces.