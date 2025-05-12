Open Menu

DC Reviews LDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza presided over a weekly review meeting of the

Lahore Development Programme (LDP) here on Monday.

The DC reaffirmed the district administration’s full commitment to realizing progressive

development vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Chief Officer

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, all Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for accelerated execution, uncompromised

quality, and complete transparency in all ongoing development projects under the programme.

He noted that continuous monitoring of each project is underway to ensure efficiency

and accountability.

Contractors have been given strict instructions to adhere to deadlines and maintain the highest standards of workmanship. Special focus is being placed on the restoration and reconstruction of roads and underdeveloped streets throughout the city.

