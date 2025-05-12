DC Reviews LDP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza presided over a weekly review meeting of the
Lahore Development Programme (LDP) here on Monday.
The DC reaffirmed the district administration’s full commitment to realizing progressive
development vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Chief Officer
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, all Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for accelerated execution, uncompromised
quality, and complete transparency in all ongoing development projects under the programme.
He noted that continuous monitoring of each project is underway to ensure efficiency
and accountability.
Contractors have been given strict instructions to adhere to deadlines and maintain the highest standards of workmanship. Special focus is being placed on the restoration and reconstruction of roads and underdeveloped streets throughout the city.
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers killed, one injured over domestic issue2 minutes ago
-
RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln2 minutes ago
-
MPA exposes corruption in Mardan solar project3 minutes ago
-
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta and surrounding areas3 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Nurses on International Nursing Day3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression, moment of national pride: Bacha3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s retaliation leaves Modi, India humiliated globally, says Fazlur Rehman3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur rally3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 litres substandard drinks13 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to laud armed forces13 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss regional development13 minutes ago
-
Measures for clean drinking water to residents23 minutes ago