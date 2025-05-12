Seven RRF Cops Suspended For Making Social Media Video During Duty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended here for making a social media video during duty hours.
According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Jawad Ishaq took strict notice on Monday after a video surfaced showing seven officials of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) filming content while on duty.
The DPO ordered the immediate suspension and reassignment of sub-inspector Syed Ayaz Khan, along with six other RRF personnel.
A formal charge sheet has been issued against the suspended officials, and a full investigation into the incident has been initiated.
Preliminary reports suggest that the personnel were negligent during duty hours and misused official resources.
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers killed, one injured over domestic issue5 minutes ago
-
RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln5 minutes ago
-
MPA exposes corruption in Mardan solar project5 minutes ago
-
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta and surrounding areas5 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Nurses on International Nursing Day5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression, moment of national pride: Bacha5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s retaliation leaves Modi, India humiliated globally, says Fazlur Rehman5 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur rally5 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 litres substandard drinks15 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to laud armed forces15 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss regional development15 minutes ago
-
Measures for clean drinking water to residents25 minutes ago