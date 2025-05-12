Open Menu

Seven RRF Cops Suspended For Making Social Media Video During Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended here for making a social media video during duty hours.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Jawad Ishaq took strict notice on Monday after a video surfaced showing seven officials of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) filming content while on duty.

The DPO ordered the immediate suspension and reassignment of sub-inspector Syed Ayaz Khan, along with six other RRF personnel.

A formal charge sheet has been issued against the suspended officials, and a full investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Preliminary reports suggest that the personnel were negligent during duty hours and misused official resources.

