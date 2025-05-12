PFA Discards 500 Litres Substandard Drinks
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on substandard beverage manufacturers.
In its latest operation, food safety teams inspected two soda water factories located
in Industrial Estate and Nag Shah Chowk, Multan.
During the inspections, 500 liters of substandard drinks and prohibited ingredients were confiscated
and destroyed on the spot. The teams found unhygienic conditions, including pest infestation and poor sanitation in one of the facilities.
A factory in Industrial Estate was fined Rs 100,000 for using low-quality flavors, artificial additives,
and maintaining unsanitary production conditions.
Another factory at Nag Shah Chowk was fined Rs 20,000 for using artificial sweeteners in the production of soda water.
