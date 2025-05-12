Proposals Reviewed To Provide Land To Pakistan Sweet Home
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Muzaffargarh/Kot Addu Syed Kashif Saleem
with CEO of Learners House school Javed Rashid Chaudhry held a meeting with
Deputy Commissioner Munawar Abbas Bukhari.
During the meeting, Syed Kashif Saleem and Javed Rashid Chaudhry requested the allocation
of government land for the construction of a building for Pakistan Sweet Home, a project aimed
at providing boarding facilities to underprivileged children in Kot Addu.
The DC summoned the relevant revenue officers and directed them to submit proposals for
providing suitable government land at an appropriate location for the Pakistan Sweet Home project.
He expressed his deep commitment to the welfare of orphan children, stating that he would do
everything in his capacity to support their betterment.
Additionally, the deputy commissioner shared his vision to establish a state-of-the-art Information Technology Lab in Kot Addu to provide freelancing classes, empowering the local community with modern skills and opportunities.
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal appreciates the deputy commissioner’s dedication and affection towards the orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Home.
