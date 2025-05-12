Open Menu

Measures For Clean Drinking Water To Residents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The district administration is effectively taking effective measures to ensure availability of clean drinking water for residents across the districts.

According to district administration's sources, the water supply schemes are being pursued in line with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s vision aimed at providing basic amenities of life to underprivileged areas.

They said these projects are underway and nearing completion, promising a notable improvement in the lives of Tank’s residents.

According to administration the efforts of MNA Dawar Khan Kundi, MPA Usman Betani, and Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan Khattak have played commendable roles in this regard.

Giving details, they say that drainage, sanitation, and water supply schemes were in progress in Luqman Chowngi while a scheme near Girls Degree College Tank has already been completed.

Similarly, other two projects included construction of A 12-inch wide water supply line from Shaikh Bagh to Tank city and an overhead water tank with a capacity of 120,000 liters which would ensure consistent water supply throughout the city.

All projects will operate on solar energy, reducing electricity costs and promoting environmentally friendly systems.

The district administration further stated that two water supply schemes for Tank City have already been completed, providing cleaning water to people of various places of the city.

