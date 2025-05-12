PPP Larkana shows express solidarity with Pak Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A dignified ceremony was organized at Siyal Chowk by the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana to celebrated on Monday the success of Operation "Binyan-e-Marsoos," through which the brave Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy forced the enemy India to its knees, and to mark Pakistan’s splendid achievements on defense and international fronts.

The event was attended by a large number of PPP leaders and workers, including MPAs Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, and Chairman of Dari Town, Shahrukh Anwar Siyal. Participants raised national and party flags, chanting resounding slogans of *"Pakistan Zindabad"* (Long Live Pakistan) and "Pakistan Fauj Zindabad"* (Long Live the Pakistan Army), while a magnificent fireworks display lit up the sky.

During the ceremony, renowned Sindhi artist Saleem Raza Kanbhar and other performers energized the pandal with patriotic and national songs, compelling attendees to dance with fervor.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro stated, "Pakistan’s courageous military has defeated the world’s powerful armies through the strength of its people, which is a testament to our faith.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already declared in his rallies that the four provinces are united as one fist and one force. Our forces downed the enemy’s Rafale jets, proving that the Pakistani military is valiant and the nation is proud, standing firmly with its armed forces. We pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy."*

MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal remarked, "Thanks to the Pakistan Armed Forces, the entire nation holds its head high with pride. They have proven that wars are won not by technology alone but by courage. With the spirit of martyrdom and jihad, our forces made the larger enemy bite the dust. The Army Chief assured that despite the war, the Pakistani nation will sleep peacefully—and that is exactly what happened."

He added, "Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vigorously advocated Pakistan’s case on diplomatic fronts and presented the country’s stance brilliantly in international media interviews.

The event underscored national unity and pride, celebrating both military valor and political leadership in safeguarding Pakistan’s interests.