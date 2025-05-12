- Home
- Pakistan
- Educational emergency limits to slogans as over 800,000 children out of school in Peshawar
Educational Emergency Limits To Slogans As Over 800,000 Children Out Of School In Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s declaration of an “educational emergency,” the initiative appears to be limited to mere slogans as a recent report reveals that over 800,000 children in Peshawar alone are currently out of school.
According to data from the provincial education department, nearly 5 million children across KP are not attending school, making up 37% of the school-age population.
The district of Kolai-Palas Kohistan reports the highest number of out-of-school children, with 80,333 not enrolled in any educational institution.
Lower and Upper Kohistan districts show alarming figures, with 79% of children deprived of formal education. In contrast, Upper Chitral has the lowest out-of-school rate at just 10%.
People associated with education sector said the claims of KP Education Minister Faisal Tarakai, are mostly confined to official statements. As the government enrolled 1.3 million children last year, this year’s goal to enroll 1 million more remains unmet so far.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Larkana shows express solidarity with Pak Army3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews LDP3 minutes ago
-
Seven RRF cops suspended for making social media video during duty3 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes PKK’s dissolution announcement3 minutes ago
-
Educational emergency limits to slogans as over 800,000 children out of school in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
Five injured on road13 minutes ago
-
KMU-IPDM organize successful dental awareness camp13 minutes ago
-
Food,water bowls placed in parks for birds13 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar23 minutes ago
-
Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil23 minutes ago
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel33 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps33 minutes ago