Certificate distribution ceremony held in HAC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony was held at Hyderabad Arts Council (HAC) here on Sunday

The event was presided over by President Arts Council of Hyderabad Ishaq Samejo in which certificates were distributed among 50 students on completion of three-month musical training, organized in collaboration with SAMPA

Eminent journalist Naz Sahito, Ali Dost Aajiz and music teacher Khadim Sakhirani were the chief guests on the occasion, while Secretary Arts Council and trainer Naseer Mirza hosted the session.

On this occasion, certificates were awarded to 50 young singers and music lover students including Iqrar Waheed Ali, Muhabbat Ali, Ali Raza,Qawal pair Noshi brothers, Sadat Lakhair, Azhar Hussain, Humayon Aslam, Govinda, Nabeel Babaar, Annie Resham, Saira Abro, Sheeshl, Babar Masihm Mehroze, Bhagchand and others.

The students expressed their views about music training and sang various songs