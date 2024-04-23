Chairman JCSC Confers Civil Awards To Eminent Scientists, Engineers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil awards on eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held here on Tuesday at Chaklala Garrison.
A total of 35 awardees were conferred with the awards, whereas seven officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 officers were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.
The Chairman JCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes. While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said, “You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you.”
