Chairman NDMA Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Enabling Success Of SFDRR-driven Recovery Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to enabling the success of Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR)-driven balance recovery plan for the region and world.

The Chairman NDMA was addressing at Mid-term Review of Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction at UN Headquarters, where he led Pakistan's delegation, a news release said.

He acknowledged the need for conducting a realistic review of Sendai Framework and identifying measures to be taken in course corrections. He emphasized the importance of learning from successfully shared templates and making technical inputs for early warning and climate projections available to all without boundaries.

He underlined the digital divide and capacity gaps that exist in different regions and economies, which present barriers to the full implementation of DRR efforts.

The Chairman NDMA presented Pakistan's proposal for establishment of a dedicated Global DRR Fund under the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) to finance global and regional initiatives separate from climate-focused financing windows.

He noted that Pakistan remained fully committed to meeting Sendai Framework expectations, replicating successful templates in disaster risk reduction and taking proactive measures to mitigate risks and build resilience to potential disasters.

The Chairman NDMA commended global partners for their assistance during last year's devastating floods in Pakistan that impacted millions of people and resulted in significant losses and damages. He mentioned the outstanding resolve demonstrated by the Government of Pakistan and military, particularly Pakistan Army, in leading rescue and relief operations during Floods 2022. He also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to assisting countries in distress, as demonstrated during this year's earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

