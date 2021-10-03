Chairman WAPDA visits Diamer Bhasha Dam reviews ongoing progress on project

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain Visited the Diamer Bhasha Dam and reviewed the ongoing progress and pace of work on the project.

Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also accompanied him on the visit, said a press release by Public Relation officer of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

General Manager (Land Acquisition and Resettlement) WAPDA Brigadier (Retd) Shoaib Taqi, General Manager (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Muhammad Yousuf Rao besides representatives of consultants and contractors were also present on the occasion. On the occasion Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said that Diamer Bhasha Dam was a project of national importance and they were happy to see construction work on this project. Reiterating the full support of Pakistan Army in the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam, he said that Pakistan Army was committed to provide safe and conducive environment in the project area so that the construction work on all the sites of the project would continue uninterrupted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman WAPDA said that Diamer Bhasha Dam was one of the most important projects for sustainable development of Pakistan. He said that the project would make water available for agriculture, help prevent floods and generate affordable hydropower. He added that for the completion of this project as per the schedule in 2028-29 concerted efforts were required by all the concerned agencies. Mentioning the benefits of Diamer Bhasha Dam, Chairman WAPDA said that this project would bring stability in the national economy and Poverty would be reduced.

He said that this project was a game changer for the local people as WAPDA was spending a huge amount of Rs. 78.50 billion as a confidence building measure for the development of the project area under this project.

Earlier, during a briefing by the project management on the progress of the project, it was informed that simultaneous construction work was underway at 8 different sites of the project in which includes construction of permanent bridge and 21 MW Tangier hydropower project as well as excavation from above for construction of dam includes excavation of diversion tunnel, diversion canal, diversion inlet and power in tech.

A briefing was also given on the details of various ongoing projects for the development of health, education, tourism and infrastructure under the confidence building measures for welfare of the local people. During the briefing, it was informed that during the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam, 16,500 job opportunities would be created in phases in which local people were being given priority, adding that WAPDA consultants and contractors were still employing 3,200 locals.

It was noteworthy that the completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam would store a total of 8.1 million acre feet of water. 1.23 million acres of land will be irrigated. 4,500 MW of electricity will be generated and more than 18 billion units of low cost hydropower will be provided to the national grid every year. It will also have a positive impact on households, generating an additional 2.5 billion units of hydropower per year, while increasing the age of the Tarbela Dam by 35 years.