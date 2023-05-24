Chairperson NCCR calls on Sara Ahmad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) Chairperson Aisha Raza called on Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmad at her office here on Wednesday and discussed initiatives for the protection of children's rights.

Sarah Ahmad briefed Aisha Raza about measures taken for the protection of children's rights through the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and assured of full cooperation.

On this occasion, Aisha Raza appreciated Sarah Ahmad's philanthropic contributionsand the initiatives taken for the protection of abandoned children in the province.