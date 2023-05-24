UrduPoint.com

Chairperson NCCR Calls On Sara Ahmad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Chairperson NCCR calls on Sara Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) Chairperson Aisha Raza called on Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmad at her office here on Wednesday and discussed initiatives for the protection of children's rights.

Sarah Ahmad briefed Aisha Raza about measures taken for the protection of children's rights through the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and assured of full cooperation.

On this occasion, Aisha Raza appreciated Sarah Ahmad's philanthropic contributionsand the initiatives taken for the protection of abandoned children in the province.

Recent Stories

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

14 minutes ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

59 minutes ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.