Character Building Training Session Held In Tando Allahyar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A one-day Character building training session held here on Monday at Educate Sindh school Tando Allahyar.
The President All Pakistan Mastoi Itehad Sindh and Senior Advocate Tariq Ali Mastoi delivered training on character building .
He said that character building helps people particularly youth to make people emotionally stronger, more independent and better at dealing with problems being faced in various stages of life. Later, certificates were also given to the participants who attended the maiden session.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine imposed on 12009 shopkeepers2 minutes ago
-
Promoting AJK tourism vital for socio-economic uplift, generating economic activities: President2 minutes ago
-
Three shops sealed over decanting2 minutes ago
-
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested7 minutes ago
-
Director General Iran Culture center meets Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Atif’12 minutes ago
-
International seminar on interfaith harmony held at IUB12 minutes ago
-
13 buildings sealed over illegal commercial use12 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman DI Khan office resolves 799 cases in 2023: Official12 minutes ago
-
PHA Flora Festival concludes12 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF capture drug traffickers in joint operation22 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: ICT admins oversees campaign activities22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan committed to get prepared Narowal Sports City22 minutes ago