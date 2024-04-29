Open Menu

Character Building Training Session Held In Tando Allahyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Character building training session held in Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A one-day Character building training session held here on Monday at Educate Sindh school Tando Allahyar.

The President All Pakistan Mastoi Itehad Sindh and Senior Advocate Tariq Ali Mastoi delivered training on character building .

He said that character building helps people particularly youth to make people emotionally stronger, more independent and better at dealing with problems being faced in various stages of life. Later, certificates were also given to the participants who attended the maiden session.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tando Allahyar All

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

7 minutes ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

2 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

2 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan