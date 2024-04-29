Character building training session held in Tando Allahyar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A one-day Character building training session held here on Monday at Educate Sindh school Tando Allahyar.

The President All Pakistan Mastoi Itehad Sindh and Senior Advocate Tariq Ali Mastoi delivered training on character building .

He said that character building helps people particularly youth to make people emotionally stronger, more independent and better at dealing with problems being faced in various stages of life. Later, certificates were also given to the participants who attended the maiden session.