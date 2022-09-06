UrduPoint.com

Chawinda - The Graveyard Of Indian Tanks, Warplanes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Chawinda - the graveyard of Indian tanks, warplanes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A large number of people including women and children thronged Shuhada Park to refresh the 1965 War memories where Indian tanks and warplanes were kept at Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, captured during the war.

Chawinda is known as the world's biggest graveyard of 600 invading Indian tanks.

The people evinced keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there.

They also lay floral wreaths on the graves of Shuhada and salute them for their bravery.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the people of Chawinda-Sialkot wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the September 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The world's biggest war of the tanks was fought there near Chawinda in 1965, in which the local people laid down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves, besides, completely destroying hundreds of Indianarmy tanks, making Chawinda-Sialkot a graveyard of these tanks.

They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland during 1965 war.

