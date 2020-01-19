Check posts erected to control inter-provincial wheat smuggling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Sunday said for stopping the inter-provincial smuggling of wheat, the administration and food department have erected the check posts at all the routes leading to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

She said there is a huge reserve of wheat in the godowns of food department and moreover, 18,555 metric ton wheat is available in all the 32 flour mills located in the division.

Presiding over a meeting, she directed the deputy commissioners to strictly monitor the check posts in a bid to control the wheat and flour prices.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, ADCR Shoaib Ali, Deputy Director Food Arshed Watoo, Assistant Commissioner General Aisha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shoaib Nissuwana and other officers concerned.

Dr Farah Masood, besides, stressing on the need of checking the stock of mills administration and to strictly monitor their outlets asked to make sure the registration of available stock in mills godowns as well.

She directed for taking action against the black marketers' involved in artificial shortage of flour to provide relief to the people.

She also stressed on the need of activating the 'price control magistrates' to control the prices of edibles.

On this occasion, the commissioner directed to get rid of the commission mafia from Land Record Centers and to resolve the problems of people on priority discussed in the 'Khuli Katcheries' (open courts).