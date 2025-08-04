Open Menu

Chehlum Procession Arrangements Reviewed In Haripur, DC And Officials Visit Main Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Waseem Ahmad, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Adil Ayyub and Assistant Commissioner Fasih Ishaq Abbasi Monday visited main bazaar to review arrangements for the Chehlum procession.

During the visit, the officials inspected the designated route of the procession and assessed security measures, cleanliness, and other essential facilities to ensure a smooth and trouble-free environment for mourners.

Personnel from the police and other concerned departments were also present and briefed the administration on the overall preparedness. Civil Defense volunteers were deployed as part of the security and facilitation efforts.

The administration’s comprehensive planning and on-ground coordination were widely appreciated for contributing to the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Chehlum procession.

