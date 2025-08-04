Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A ceremony was held at the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Headquarters here on Monday to commemorate National Police Martyrs’ Day, honouring the sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Inspector General of NH&MP, B.A. Nasir, was the chief guest at the event attended by senior officers, staff members, and families of the martyrs, said a press release.

The ceremony began with the laying of a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial by

IG Motorway Police B.A. Nasir, who also offered special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the fallen. The event paid homage not only to NH&MP martyrs but also to those from other law enforcement agencies and the armed forces who gave their lives for the protection and peace of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, IG B.A. Nasir said that the courage and sacrifice of the officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty would always be remembered with deep respect and national pride. “This day is a solemn reminder of the unwavering dedication, bravery, and commitment of our police officers who sacrificed their lives for upholding law, justice, and peace in the country,” he remarked.

He said that NH&MP's 51 personnel — including one female officer — from the ranks of constable to inspector, have embraced martyrdom while performing their duties. Across the country, thousands of officers from various police forces, ranging from constables to Inspector Generals of Police, have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

“Each police martyr is a shining star in our national history,” the IG said. “Behind every martyr lies a tale of duty, honor, and unshakable resolve to protect the nation. We will never forget our heroes.”

He stressed that joining the police force is not just a profession but a pledge to protect lives and property, a path that demands courage in danger, patience in adversity, and steadfastness in delivering justice. “Today, we also salute the families of our martyrs. Your sacrifices are eternal, and you are the pride of this nation. We owe you a debt that can never be repaid,” he added.

IG Nasir reaffirmed the department’s commitment to stand by the families of the martyrs and ensure their well-being. “As Inspector General, I assure you that the NHMP will never abandon the families of its heroes,” he pledged.

He prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the martyrs, strength and patience for their families, and divine guidance for all officers to serve the nation with honesty and integrity.

The event also addressed by the widow of martyred NHMP Inspector Mansoor Asghar and his son Muhammad Ehsan, who shared their memories and expressed gratitude for the recognition of their loved one’s sacrifice.

At the end, IG B.A. Nasir distributed gifts among the families of the martyrs as a gesture of respect and remembrance.