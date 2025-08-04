Marka-e-Haq meets 14th August: Islamabad set for spectacular celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday revealed that the federal capital is gearing up for a grand celebration of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with full national spirit and public participation.

In line with the directions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, preparations are being jointly carried out by the CDA, Islamabad Administration, and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to mark August 14 in a befitting and dignified manner.

Randhawa told APP that the city will be festooned with national flags, and all government buildings will prominently display patriotic colors. Key roads such as Constitution Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Jinnah Avenue will be illuminated with decorative LED lights and digital streamers.

Highlighting the festive plans, he said that a series of public-centered activities will take place across Islamabad. “From flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural shows to fireworks, national songs and painting competitions, debate contests and tableau presentations in schools—every effort is being made to foster unity and national pride,” Randhawa said.

He added that Islamabad’s 279 public parks will be specially decorated and sports facilities like football, cricket, and paddle courts will be activated to encourage youth participation.

“We’re also focusing on improving the overall aesthetic and cleanliness of the city so families can enjoy these celebrations in a vibrant and secure environment,” he noted.

Branding related to Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day will be visible on electric and other buses operating within the capital.

To ensure safety, the Chairman confirmed that stringent security measures are being implemented in coordination with Islamabad Police. These include the establishment of checkpoints at all entry and exit points, increased CCTV monitoring, and deployment of special security teams to safeguard all events.

Speaking about the deeper meaning behind this year’s celebrations, Randhawa said, “Marka-e-Haq is not just an event—it represents our national unity, our collective courage, and our readiness to stand by our armed forces against any threat. It’s a reminder that we are one resilient nation, proud of its heritage and committed to its future.”

With Islamabad soon to glow in green and white, this year’s Independence Day promises to be a powerful display of unity, culture, and patriotic devotion.

/395