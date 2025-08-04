Murree Becomes Dengue Epicenter, Controlling Measures Escalated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi has escalated its dengue prevention and control measures, focusing on Union Council Ghail in Murree, which has been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak with 14 confirmed cases. With 34 total confirmed cases across the district including 20 in Rawalpindi and 14 in Murree, the DHA is deploying robust surveillance, strategic interventions, and community engagement to curb the spread of the virus, as confirmed by CEO Dr. Ehsan Ghani.
According to the official data released by DHA, as of August 4, Rawalpindi hospitals have screened 4,076 patients, identifying 3,819 suspected cases, 2 probable cases, and 34 confirmed cases, with 8 patients currently admitted. No dengue-related deaths have been reported this year.
To tackle the outbreak in Murree, the DHA has established control rooms at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and Basic Health Units in Charhaan, Ban, and Danda to manage patient care efficiently, particularly in the Ghail area.
The DHA has mobilized staff from multiple sectors, including the Clean Punjab program and education department, to execute a detailed work plan targeting hard-to-reach hilly areas.
The enhanced surveillance includes rigorous indoor and outdoor checking with the education department and local influencers are driving community awareness and participation.
THQ Hospital Murree and Samli Sanatorium serve as Primary referral points, with private hospitals and CMH integrated for timely treatment and monitoring.
The data shows that since January 01, vector surveillance has covered 4,113,932 houses, identifying 46,282 dengue larvae-positive sites, and 1,083,685 spots, with 9,880 positive for larvae. All 56,162 detected larvae sites have been eliminated in accordance with standard protocols. Towards punitive actions and enforce compliance, the DHA has filed 1,747 FIRs, sealed 1,090 premises, issued 3,279 challans, and imposed fines totaling Rs. 3,161,500.0.
The healthy authority has urged the residents to cooperate with health teams, maintain clean surroundings, and take precautions to prevent mosquito breeding.
