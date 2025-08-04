Haripur To Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit On August 9
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The 7th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest and most anticipated youth gathering — will be held on 9th August 2025 at the Hakim Abdus Salam library Hall in Haripur.
Organised in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur and C Suite Nexus, the summit aims to bring together youth leaders, digital innovators, climate activists, and policymakers from across Pakistan for a full day of dialogue, inspiration, and capacity building.
In AP press statement issued here on Monday, Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, said, “This is our 7th edition of the summit and a continuation of our unwavering commitment to empower Pakistan’s youth with tools, knowledge, and networks they need to lead in today’s fast-changing world.”
He noted that Metrix Pakistan has already educated and trained over 13,000 individuals through its youth-led initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past few years.
This year’s summit will host some of the most influential voices in technology, governance, climate action, and youth development.
Among the key speakers is Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Honourable Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, who will attend as the Chief Guest.
He will be joined by Raja Ahmed, a Technology Strategist at microsoft and a finalist at the Imagine Cup World Championships; Qaiser Akash Khan, CEO of RCM Dilijent System LLC, philanthropist and youth advocate; and Ammad Ali, Founder and CEO of digital marketing firm RankingGrow.
Also featured on the speaker panel are Wasim Irshad, CEO of Tangent Technologies and Co-founder of WoW Health USA; Muhammad Ali Swati, CEO of Heaven’s Way, renowned for his heroic rescue efforts during the Battagram chairlift and Naran flood incidents; and Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a 20-year-old international taekwondo champion and Metrix Pakistan’s Global Ambassador. Other notable speakers include Kashif Ali, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of TechKhwa; Muddasir Shaffique, Head of IT at Hum News; and M. Jawad, Community Manager at Cyber Pashto.
This year’s summit will also feature two prestigious award ceremonies.
The first, the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards for Climate Change, will recognise youth leaders and activists driving environmental sustainability.
One of the awardees, Asad Zargar & Fatima Faraz Hoti, is a UNICEF Foresight Fellow and Member of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council, known for launching the “Pak-Youth Diaries” campaign and authoring Peshawar’s first Air Quality Report.
Her work in policy reform, digital literacy, and disaster preparedness has impacted thousands across the province.
In addition, the Content Creators Awards will honour young digital influencers, educators, and storytellers who have used social media to inspire change, educate communities, and promote civic awareness in the digital space.
The summit promises a variety of interactive sessions and learning opportunities. Attendees can expect skill-based workshops on cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital literacy; panel talks focused on gender equity, youth in governance, and climate resilience; and policy dialogues with public officials.
The event will also feature startup and NGO exhibitions, networking zones, and hands-on mentorship sessions designed to support early-career professionals and students.
For young participants, the summit offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with national and international experts, discover emerging career paths, and gain insights into pressing issues shaping their future.
With over 1,000 participants expected, the 7th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit will not only serve as a convergence point for ideas and innovation but also as a strategic platform for building a stronger, more empowered generation of leaders.
Hassan Nisar disclosed that Metrix Pakistan plans to expand this summit model to additional districts in the coming year, further strengthening its mission of grassroots youth engagement throughout the province.
He expressed deep appreciation for the support of the District Youth Office Haripur, C Suite Nexus, and the growing network of partners and volunteers who continue to make the summit possible.
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..42 seconds ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"47 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs51 seconds ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar53 seconds ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division55 seconds ago
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 958 seconds ago
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated1 minute ago
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day1 minute ago
-
Marka-e-Haq meets 14th August: Islamabad set for spectacular celebrations1 minute ago
-
Police martyrs day observed in Multan11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 305,900 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Strict security in place for NA Session11 minutes ago