Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 9

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The 7th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest and most anticipated youth gathering — will be held on 9th August 2025 at the Hakim Abdus Salam library Hall in Haripur.

Organised in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur and C Suite Nexus, the summit aims to bring together youth leaders, digital innovators, climate activists, and policymakers from across Pakistan for a full day of dialogue, inspiration, and capacity building.

In AP press statement issued here on Monday, Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, said, “This is our 7th edition of the summit and a continuation of our unwavering commitment to empower Pakistan’s youth with tools, knowledge, and networks they need to lead in today’s fast-changing world.”

He noted that Metrix Pakistan has already educated and trained over 13,000 individuals through its youth-led initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past few years.

This year’s summit will host some of the most influential voices in technology, governance, climate action, and youth development.

Among the key speakers is Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Honourable Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, who will attend as the Chief Guest.

He will be joined by Raja Ahmed, a Technology Strategist at microsoft and a finalist at the Imagine Cup World Championships; Qaiser Akash Khan, CEO of RCM Dilijent System LLC, philanthropist and youth advocate; and Ammad Ali, Founder and CEO of digital marketing firm RankingGrow.

Also featured on the speaker panel are Wasim Irshad, CEO of Tangent Technologies and Co-founder of WoW Health USA; Muhammad Ali Swati, CEO of Heaven’s Way, renowned for his heroic rescue efforts during the Battagram chairlift and Naran flood incidents; and Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a 20-year-old international taekwondo champion and Metrix Pakistan’s Global Ambassador. Other notable speakers include Kashif Ali, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of TechKhwa; Muddasir Shaffique, Head of IT at Hum News; and M. Jawad, Community Manager at Cyber Pashto.

This year’s summit will also feature two prestigious award ceremonies.

The first, the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards for Climate Change, will recognise youth leaders and activists driving environmental sustainability.

One of the awardees, Asad Zargar & Fatima Faraz Hoti, is a UNICEF Foresight Fellow and Member of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council, known for launching the “Pak-Youth Diaries” campaign and authoring Peshawar’s first Air Quality Report.

Her work in policy reform, digital literacy, and disaster preparedness has impacted thousands across the province.

In addition, the Content Creators Awards will honour young digital influencers, educators, and storytellers who have used social media to inspire change, educate communities, and promote civic awareness in the digital space.

The summit promises a variety of interactive sessions and learning opportunities. Attendees can expect skill-based workshops on cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital literacy; panel talks focused on gender equity, youth in governance, and climate resilience; and policy dialogues with public officials.

The event will also feature startup and NGO exhibitions, networking zones, and hands-on mentorship sessions designed to support early-career professionals and students.

For young participants, the summit offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with national and international experts, discover emerging career paths, and gain insights into pressing issues shaping their future.

With over 1,000 participants expected, the 7th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit will not only serve as a convergence point for ideas and innovation but also as a strategic platform for building a stronger, more empowered generation of leaders.

Hassan Nisar disclosed that Metrix Pakistan plans to expand this summit model to additional districts in the coming year, further strengthening its mission of grassroots youth engagement throughout the province.

He expressed deep appreciation for the support of the District Youth Office Haripur, C Suite Nexus, and the growing network of partners and volunteers who continue to make the summit possible.