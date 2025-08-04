Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prominent politician and social figure Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid tribute to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on National Police Martyrs' Day. In a statement on Monday, Shah praised the valor and sacrifices of police martyrs, emphasizing that they are symbols of courage and reminders of the price paid for peace.

Shah highlighted the significance of the day, which brings the nation together with the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country.

"We are united in your grief. The sacrifices of your sons have made Pakistan more secure," he said.

In his message,Syed Shafqat Ali Shah lauded the services and sacrifices of police personnel across all provinces, acknowledging their steadfast duty in battling terrorism and street crime, often at great personal cost. "The martyrs of our police are the silent sentinels of peace who made the ultimate sacrifice so that our people could live without fear," he added.

