Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs’ Day was observed with solemnity and national spirit across Hazara division including the cities of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram to honour the courageous sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives for peace and security.

A prayer ceremony was organized at the Police Lines Mosque in Abbottabad, where a large number of police officers, personnel, and staff gathered to offer special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, national unity, peace, and the continued success of the police force. Participants paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes and pledged to carry forward their mission of public safety and national service.

The central ceremony was held at Police Lines Mansehra, where District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur led the proceedings. The event commenced with Quran Khwani for the souls of the martyrs, followed by a floral wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs’ Monument. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to honor the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

A Martyrs’ Walk was also conducted, with participation from senior police officials including Director Police Training School Mansehra Niaz Gul Khan, SP City Resham Jahangir, and SP Investigation Shiraz Khan. The walk aimed to symbolize unity and respect for the martyrs and concluded at the Police Training School, where a dignified ceremony was held.

During the event, children and staff from the training school presented emotional speeches and patriotic poems highlighting the bravery and sacrifices of the police martyrs. The audience, which included the martyrs’ families, police officers, and guests, expressed deep appreciation for the moving tributes. The ceremony concluded with prayers and resounding slogans of “Shuhada-e-Police Zindabad” (Long Live Police Martyrs).

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur said, “Today, we remember our heroes who gave their lives for our safety. Their sacrifices are eternal and a guiding light for the entire force. The welfare of their families will always remain our top priority.”

In Haripur, similar sentiments were echoed as the police department held a special session of Quran Khwani and collective prayers for the martyrs. The event was attended by DSP Headquarters Muhammad Tufail, DSP City Munir Khan, DSP Investigation, DSP Elite Force, and RI Police Lines Inspector Shafiq-ur-Rehman, along with a large number of officers and personnel.

Senior officers reaffirmed their resolve to uphold the legacy of the martyrs and continue serving with dedication and bravery. The sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, they stated, will forever be written in golden letters in the nation’s history.