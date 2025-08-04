Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: Advisor to Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad on Monday expressed strong confidence in Pakistan’s growing global recognition, pointing out that increasing investment prospects and positive economic indicators reflect the nation’s rising global stature and the strengthening of ties with neighboring countries.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Advisor Khurram Shahzad praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s economic policies and their role in Pakistan’s economic revival.

He described the positive economic indicators as a testament to the growing trust of countries in Pakistan, highlighting the strengthened regional relationships as a significant benefit for the country’s future.

Khurram Shahzad further lauded the strengthening of Pak-Iran relations, emphasizing the 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) signed across sectors like tourism to culture.

He noted that these top-level commitments would bring substantial benefits to Pakistan, fostering closer regional ties and driving economic growth.

Shahzad emphasized that the top-level commitments between Pakistan and Iran would accelerate cooperation, particularly in the oil and gas sectors.

He highlighted that this convergence would create significant opportunities to uplift border regions like Balochistan, driving regional development and economic growth.

Khurram also praised Iran's impressive potential for self-sufficiency, highlighting the opportunities for mutual growth between the two nations.

He noted that Pakistan’s chemical fertilizers and agricultural products could play a pivotal role in enhancing Iran's industrial sector.

Shahzad emphasized that this collaboration would not only benefit Iran's industries but also strengthen bilateral trade, creating a win-win situation for both countries.

The synergy between Pakistan’s agricultural expertise and Iran's industrial needs, he said, would drive economic progress in the region.

He emphasized that the combination of enhanced security measures and diplomatic efforts has created a stable environment of trust, which is vital for economic growth.

Shahzad further highlighted that these developments, along with improvements in internal conditions are driving regional cooperation and boosting investor confidence.

To another question, Shahzad also highlighted US President Trump’s growing investment interest in Pakistan as a significant development for the country’s economy.