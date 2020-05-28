Chief Executive PESCO condoles death of Senior Journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Jabbar Khan and Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal have expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Fakhruddin Syed of 92 news Peshawar.

They prayed for the departed soul of the deceased and said may Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.