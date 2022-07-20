UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Inaugurates Provincial Security Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Provincial Security Secretariat (PSS) being established in Home and Tribal Affairs Department

Commander 11 Corps Peshawar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present in the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Advocate General, IG Frontier Constabulary KP, Director General FIA, Director, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, DG NADRA, Force Commander ANF, DIG IB KP, Director General Passport, Chief Manager SBP, Member Custom Operation, DG Excise and Taxation, DIG Special Branch and DIG CTD.

Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department welcomed the participants and briefed them about establishment of PSS. A specially designed software was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Commander 11 Corps Peshawar, in his concluding remarks highlighted the purpose of PSS and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and elaborated its key role in streamlining the overall coordination mechanism for effective and efficient results.

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Federal Investigation Agency

