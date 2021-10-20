UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Opens Calligraphic Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a calligraphic exhibition held in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen at PILAC to showcase the calligraphic talent of Pakistani and Iranian artists.

He also inaugurated the mural painting of famous artist Aslam Kamal, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

An artist presented a picture of Pakistan map in which Kalma-e-Tayyaba was written 1443 times. Another artist presented the uniquely-made picture to Usman Buzdar.

The CM said the government was promoting young artists to support the art of calligraphy in the society.

Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, information secretary, DG PILAC and DGPR werealso present.

