Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Female Patient's Molestation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of female patient's molestation

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore regarding alleged molestation of a female patient by a doctor at Wahdat Colony hospita

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore regarding alleged molestation of a female patient by a doctor at Wahdat Colony hospital.

The CM emphasized the need for swift action, including prompt arrest of the accused, to ensure that justice is served and to deter such heinous act in the future.

The chief minister also stated that the molestation of a patient in a hospital is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

