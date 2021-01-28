Chief Minister seeks report over rape-cum-murder incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about rape-cum-murder of a maid in Iqbal Town and directed to early arrest the perpetrators of the crime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about rape-cum-murder of a maid in Iqbal Town and directed to early arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The heirs will be provided justice, the CM assured and also extendedsympathies to them.