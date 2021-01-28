UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Seeks Report Over Rape-cum-murder Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about rape-cum-murder of a maid in Iqbal Town and directed to early arrest the perpetrators of the crime

The heirs will be provided justice, the CM assured and also extendedsympathies to them.

