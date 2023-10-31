Open Menu

Chief Monitoring Officer Pays Surprise Visit To 11 Schools Of Daur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO) Education Tariq Ali Solangi on Tuesday paid surprise visits of 11 different schools of tehsil Daur and found 23 teachers absent from duty without any leave

CMO visited 11 schools of Union Council Ghandtar, Jhoro Shar and Sawrri and checked the attendance of teachers, school staff and students.

CMO said that during the visit 14 teachers were found absent without approval of any leave while 9 teachers were noticed absent for long periods.

He said that a report regarding absent teachers and the standard of education would be sent to higher authorities of the education department for action.

CMO commended the services of teachers at Government Elementary School 8 Chak Navy where students are given better education facilities and environment. CMO appreciated the efforts of the administration and teaching staff of this school.

