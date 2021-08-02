UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chief Secretary inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Balochistan

QUETTA, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign in 16 districts of the province by administering polio drops to a child here at Civil Secretariat.

In the drive, more than 1.6 million children of 16 districts of the province will be administered polio drops to develop immunity from the disease.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan Rashid Razzaq and his team briefed chief secretary regarding the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana said polio is a contagious disease that we must all fight together.

He said "It is the national responsibility of all of us to take part in the anti-polio campaign as we cannot afford to be negligent in this regard." The concerned administration, anti-polio campaign teams and the public should intensify their efforts to make this campaign a success, he added.

Parents should cooperate with polio staff and administer their children with anti-polio drops to save them from lifetime disability.

According to official source, all preparations have been made regarding the campaign, adding that around 7,192 teams will be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five.

At least 6,006 mobile teams, 444 fixed points and 370 transit points have been deployed in 16 districts of the province to ensure polio vaccination of the targeted population.

"Security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign had been finalised as Balochistan Frontier Corps, Police and Levies personnel are taking part in providing security to the polio staff."The five days anti-polio drive has already commenced in Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Nasirabad, Sherani, Sohbat Pur and Zhob.

