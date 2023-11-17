Open Menu

China Can Help Control Livestock Diseases In Pakistan: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Experts at a workshop stressed strengthening Sino-Pak relations and said that it would help control livestock diseases in addition to increasing animal production in the country.

Addressing a one-day Sino-Pak workshop on “Control of Major Livestock Diseases” at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Farzana Rizvi said that half of the agriculture in Pakistan's GDP consists of livestock.

She said that animals’ genetic improvement would increase production. She said that the livestock sector was facing problems due to diseases, climate change and other reasons in which Pakistan-China joint efforts would help combat.

She said that by developing livestock on modern lines, not only the domestic needs can be met in a good manner, but foreign exchange can also be earned.

DG Research Livestock and Development Department Punjab Sajjad Hussain said, "We can solve livestock problems by cooperating with China in the field of vaccination, animal medicines and others.

"

Prof He Cheng from China Agricultural University said that all possible efforts were being made under the project to control diseases in livestock in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that livestock accounts for 11.3% of Pakistan's GDP and according to the 2020 statistics, there were 211 million buffaloes, cows, camels and sheep in Pakistan.

Dr. Kashif Salemi from the UAF said that the development of livestock was very important for achieving food security. Tangible research work is being carried out, he added.

Dean Animal Husbandry UAF Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Research Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director Institute of Animal Sciences Prof Dr Riaz Virk , former Dean Prof Dr Tariq Javed, Director External Relations Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib, Ex-Director NEBGE Dr Shahid Masood, Dr Qin Tianda, Dr Muhammd Sahail Sajid, Dr Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr Misbah Ijaz, Dr Jiang Tao, Dr. Zahida Fatima, Dr. Javed Arshad, Dr Imran Arshad, Dr Mashkoor Gilani , Dr. Muhammad Nadeem, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan and others also attended.

